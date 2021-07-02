Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Bausch Health Companies worth $36,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,502,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,184,000 after buying an additional 285,494 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

NYSE:BHC opened at $30.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.86 and a 1-year high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.