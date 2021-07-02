Beacon Trading Up 76.3% Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $2.82 or 0.00008469 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market capitalization of $5.02 million and $7,373.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 76.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00024061 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000352 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000141 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 59.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000632 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

