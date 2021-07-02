Beer Money Price Up 96.4% Over Last Week (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 96.4% higher against the dollar. Beer Money has a market capitalization of $363,556.39 and $34,381.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00053877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.97 or 0.00695978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00080518 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (BEER) is a coin. It launched on December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 359,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,650,000 coins. The official message board for Beer Money is www.medium.com/@beermoney . Beer Money’s official website is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Buying and Selling Beer Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beer Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

