Beetle Coin Price Up 17.6% Over Last Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Beetle Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $197,934.07 and approximately $2,290.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 121.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

Beetle Coin (CRYPTO:BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

