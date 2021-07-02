Belinda J. Johnson Sells 25,000 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $3,642,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $2.85 on Friday, reaching $150.23. 4,816,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,052,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $92.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.64. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $176.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,585,718,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 551.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,433 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,849,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

