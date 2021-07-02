BellRing Brands’ (BRBR) Buy Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $34.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.92.

BRBR stock opened at $31.78 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. Analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 811.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,646,000 after acquiring an additional 646,248 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 278.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after acquiring an additional 346,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,097,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,295,000 after acquiring an additional 243,352 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 154.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 369,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 224,098 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $3,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

