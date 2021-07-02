Belt Finance (BELT) Achieves Market Cap of $49.91 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for $12.70 or 0.00037530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Belt Finance has a market capitalization of $49.91 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded down 12.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00045279 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00129974 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00168878 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,787.71 or 0.99849478 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 3,929,775 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

