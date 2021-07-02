Benchmark Protocol Price Tops $1.36 (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Benchmark Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00004103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $8.29 million and $147,383.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00053073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.39 or 0.00683589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00080399 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 14,766,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,074,323 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

