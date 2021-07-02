Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 0.7% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $629,570.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,376 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,108 shares of company stock worth $15,848,703. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.21. 209,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,560,082. The company has a market cap of $145.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.98. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.91 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

