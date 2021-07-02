Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 76 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $50.86 on Friday, hitting $3,483.83. 199,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,856. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,324.71.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.