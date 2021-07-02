Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,210 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. S&T Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,403,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,165. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.65. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $142.10 and a 12-month high of $228.87.

