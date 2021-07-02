Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 2,809 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 23,965 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.10. The company had a trading volume of 137,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,152. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $157.28 and a 52 week high of $224.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.12.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

