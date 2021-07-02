Beyond Finance (BYN) Reaches Market Cap of $4.29 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $4.73 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00002110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00131980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00169485 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,657.23 or 1.00273331 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,060,197 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

