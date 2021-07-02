BidiPass (BDP) Tops One Day Volume of $9,909.00

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 60.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 83.6% higher against the dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $183,327.06 and approximately $9,909.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00053877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003242 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018316 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.97 or 0.00695978 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00080518 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

