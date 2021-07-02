Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.18% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $30,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $657.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.53 and a 1-year high of $689.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $609.77.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

