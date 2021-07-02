BioPassport Token (BIOT) 1-Day Volume Tops $905,521.00

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $9.26 million and approximately $905,521.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded 80.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00054150 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00018445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.03 or 0.00693507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00080649 BTC.

BioPassport Token (CRYPTO:BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

