Bismuth Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,105.00 (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0980 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.10 million and $1,105.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007470 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000052 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000290 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000097 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,495,725 coins and its circulating supply is 21,418,636 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

