BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.02 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $126,688.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCapitalVendor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00053047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00018143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.56 or 0.00682413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00080497 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCapitalVendor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCapitalVendor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.