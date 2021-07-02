bitCNY (BITCNY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.42 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $532,710.00 worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00045340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00130191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00169362 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,830.90 or 1.00250144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002918 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

