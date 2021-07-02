BitCoal (COAL) Market Cap Hits $34,899.58

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. BitCoal has a market capitalization of $34,899.58 and approximately $6.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCoal has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $209.53 or 0.00621026 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000201 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

