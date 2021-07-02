Bitcoin CZ Trading Down 25.7% This Week (BCZ)

Bitcoin CZ (CURRENCY:BCZ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Bitcoin CZ coin can currently be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin CZ has traded down 25.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin CZ has a total market cap of $48,096.76 and approximately $30.00 worth of Bitcoin CZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin CZ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001934 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00045053 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00053047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003248 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Bitcoin CZ Profile

Bitcoin CZ (CRYPTO:BCZ) is a coin. Bitcoin CZ’s total supply is 3,525,269 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin CZ is medium.com/@BitcoinCZ . Bitcoin CZ’s official website is www.bitcoincz.org . Bitcoin CZ’s official Twitter account is @bitcoincz_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin CZ’s primary goal is to create an accessible, high-end technology with a low barrier to entry while simultaneously delivering a product that is more useable, more reliable, more versatile, and more smoothly integrated and assembled than even the market leaders. BCZ has been designed to build upon the strengths of the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) model. The recordation of all transactions on an immutable ledger successfully removes the need for trusted third parties. “

Bitcoin CZ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin CZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin CZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin CZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin CZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin CZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.