Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Reaches $799.02 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $45.62 or 0.00136892 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $799.02 million and $17.71 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.39 or 0.00343239 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.16 or 0.00180518 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000621 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

