Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $224.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $224.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00003974 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.93 or 0.00342325 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00138066 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.41 or 0.00181517 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000621 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

