Bitcoin SV Trading Up 14.7% This Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $142.56 or 0.00429151 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion and $455.35 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,218.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.71 or 0.01462183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00087766 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001056 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003992 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,776,389 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

