Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Trading 22.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 16.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $44,957.88 and approximately $46.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00045073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00126979 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.65 or 0.00169367 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,261.33 or 0.99441091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.