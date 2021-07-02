Bitcoinus Achieves Market Cap of $3,476.48 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 50% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,476.48 and $63.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,535.05 or 1.00038887 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00034871 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007958 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00053154 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000968 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.