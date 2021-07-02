BitcoinZ Price Up 12.9% Over Last 7 Days (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and $7,207.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00343330 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.65 or 0.00135799 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00186010 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006847 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003979 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.