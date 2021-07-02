BitDegree (BDG) 1-Day Volume Hits $766.00

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. BitDegree has a total market cap of $713,457.65 and approximately $766.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDegree coin can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitDegree has traded down 22.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00053996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.22 or 0.00691254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,588.01 or 0.07670735 BTC.

BitDegree Coin Profile

BitDegree (CRYPTO:BDG) is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitDegree’s official website is www.bitdegree.org . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

