Bitgear Achieves Market Capitalization of $809,896.70 (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded down 32.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 2nd. Bitgear has a market cap of $809,896.70 and approximately $41,640.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitgear has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00134544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00169884 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000160 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,844.57 or 1.00647039 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002956 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,498,647 coins. Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitgear’s official website is www.bitgear.io

Buying and Selling Bitgear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

