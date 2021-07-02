BitMart Token (BMX) Reaches Market Cap of $34.10 Million

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, BitMart Token has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BitMart Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BitMart Token has a market capitalization of $34.10 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053871 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00018358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.46 or 0.00698514 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00080650 BTC.

BitMart Token Profile

BitMart Token is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 648,054,072 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,944 coins. BitMart Token’s official website is www.bitmart.com . The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

BitMart Token Coin Trading

