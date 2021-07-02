BitSend Market Cap Achieves $94,705.49 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, BitSend has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $94,705.49 and approximately $2.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.17 or 0.00399125 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002999 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014940 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $423.98 or 0.01261203 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,307,875 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

