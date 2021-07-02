BITTO (BITTO) One Day Volume Hits $53,501.00

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. During the last seven days, BITTO has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BITTO coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITTO has a total market cap of $392,848.93 and $53,501.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.28 or 0.00211234 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001561 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.65 or 0.00750351 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BITTO Profile

BITTO is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . The official message board for BITTO is medium.com/@bittoexchange . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

Buying and Selling BITTO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITTO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

