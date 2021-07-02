BitTorrent Hits Market Capitalization of $1.74 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 2nd. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $215.23 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000195 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008633 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00016796 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00007370 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002712 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004243 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

