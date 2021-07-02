BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Stake Reduced by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 23,337 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,755 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,751 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the period.

NYSE BDJ opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.17. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.99 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

