BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report released on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the investment management company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $13.98 on Friday. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.69.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 102.51% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $41.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.20 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter valued at $2,945,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after acquiring an additional 160,679 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 102,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.