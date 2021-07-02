Blockchain Certified Data Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $308,504.00 (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $308,504.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00053073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00018267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.39 or 0.00683589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00080399 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Profile

BCDT is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,024,244 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com . Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

