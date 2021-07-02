Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Sold by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,488 shares during the quarter. Bloom Energy comprises about 2.1% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Bloom Energy worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.39. The stock had a trading volume of 35,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.97 and a beta of 3.51. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.27 million. Research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $281,391.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,795.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $147,059.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 467,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,243,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,309 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,746 over the last 90 days. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.10.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.