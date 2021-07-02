Bob’s Repair (BOB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,177.00

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $940,458.05 and $6,177.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bob's Repair alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00053563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018366 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.97 or 0.00688911 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00080608 BTC.

About Bob’s Repair

Bob’s Repair (BOB) is a coin. Bob’s Repair’s total supply is 360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 183,640,758 coins. The official message board for Bob’s Repair is medium.com/@bobsrepair . Bob’s Repair’s official Twitter account is @bobsrepair and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bob’s Repair’s official website is www.bobsrepair.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bob’s Repair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bob’s Repair should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bob’s Repair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bob's Repair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bob's Repair and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.