BOMB (BOMB) Price Tops $1.06 on Exchanges

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00003153 BTC on exchanges. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $961,503.04 and $190,546.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,683.13 or 0.99992607 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00034788 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007978 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00052877 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000971 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,926 coins and its circulating supply is 905,138 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

