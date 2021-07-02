Boosted Finance Market Capitalization Tops $478,916.73 (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $478,916.73 and approximately $6,991.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for about $8.00 or 0.00024062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

