Boral (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Trading Up 3%

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) shares were up 3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60. Approximately 945 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.98.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Boral from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.66.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, bricks, cement materials, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, plasterboards, quarry materials, roof tiles, fly ash, light building products and windows, and stones, as well as roofing and masonry, and timber products.

