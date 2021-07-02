Boson Protocol (BOSON) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $948,057.00

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. During the last seven days, Boson Protocol has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.93 million and $948,057.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.35 or 0.00396745 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015017 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.77 or 0.01257844 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,731,285 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boson Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

