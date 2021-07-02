Bounty0x Hits Market Cap of $255,481.96 (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Bounty0x has a market cap of $255,481.96 and approximately $43,388.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00053958 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $232.76 or 0.00691306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00080778 BTC.

About Bounty0x

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Bounty0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

