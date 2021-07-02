Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BTVCY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.50.

BTVCY traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $26.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

