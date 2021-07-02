Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.50.

Get Britvic alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.78. 1,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Britvic has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.50. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.