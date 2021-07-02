Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 200.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $495.84.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $465.89. The stock had a trading volume of 190,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $459.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.18 and a 52 week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

