Brokerages Anticipate NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.01. NOW posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOW will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NOW.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. NOW had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NOW stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.46. The stock had a trading volume of 361,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,735. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 2.09. NOW has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NOW in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of NOW during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NOW in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

