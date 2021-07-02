Brokerages Anticipate Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will report ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.17). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The firm had revenue of $77.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLYA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $45,699,120.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,735,343 shares of company stock worth $46,390,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,124,000. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 402,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 202,990 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLYA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 33,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.23.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

