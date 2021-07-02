Brokers Issue Forecasts for Goodrich Petroleum Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP)

Goodrich Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Goodrich Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.58.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $31.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.66 million. Goodrich Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 34.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goodrich Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Goodrich Petroleum stock opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52. Goodrich Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDP. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 201,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 90,770 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Goodrich Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 484,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Goodrich Petroleum by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 202,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodrich Petroleum

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

