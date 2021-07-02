Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ventas, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ventas in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

VTR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

Shares of VTR opened at $57.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth $28,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

